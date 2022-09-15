Pakistan-based terror handlers are trying to revive terrorism in some parts of Jammu province by wooing family members of the killed terrorists and luring them to join different terror outfits.

The arrest of a hybrid terrorist from the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has revealed the evil designs of handlers sitting across the border.

Zaffer Iqbal son of Karim Baksh, a resident of Bal Angralla tehsil Mahore of district Reasi was arrested by security forces on Thursday. He is the brother of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Ishfaq who was killed by security forces in the Rajouri district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh during a programme at Jammu on Sunday informed about the new strategy of terrorists to revive terrorism in this part of the Union Territory.

"Pakistan-based terror handlers are establishing contact with the family members of killed terrorists and trying to lure either by offering money or exploiting their sentiments to join terrorist outfits," Singh said.

Arrested terrorist was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers

According to police, after getting information that Zaffar Iqbal was in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan, raids were conducted at his residence by security forces.

Zaffar Iqbal was arrested from the Plaasu Nallah area of Mahore and police put him under sustained interrogation. During interrogation, Zaffar confessed to his intimacy with terrorist organizations and was tasked to execute some terror attacks in Reasi and Rajouri districts.

After the interrogation of Zaffar Iqbal, a joint operation of teams of Reasi Police, Army, and CRPF was launched in Angrala forest, and on his disclosure arms, ammunitions, and explosives were recovered from a hideout in the area. Two pistols, two magazines, and other ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

During further disclosure terror fund Rs.181000 which was to be used for terror-related activities was also recovered.

Attempts to revive terrorism in the upper reaches of Reasi

Terming the arrest and recovery a big success Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Amit Gupta said that Zaffar was in touch with terrorist groups and with his arrest a major terror strike in this region has averted.

SSP further revealed that Pakistan-based handlers are trying to revive terrorism in the upper reaches of district Reasi and people like Zaffar are working for them.

Notable Zaffar's brother Mohammad Ishfaq was a terrorist of the LeT outfit and got killed in an encounter with security forces in district Rajouri.

One of Zaffar's relatives namely Abdul Rashid son of Khushi Mohammad resident of the Ladh village, tehsil Mahore is in Pakistan and is also working with terror groups.