Exactly a week after foiling an attempt to revive the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday evening eliminated two more terrorists associated with Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

Earlier on September 7, two terrorists of AGuH were killed by security forces. AGuH is Al-Qaeda's offshoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that two terrorists were killed on Wednesday evening in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area of Srinagar district. According to police, two local terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Nowgam.

Earlier, on a specific input generated by Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter started in the Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

The killed terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit AGuH and identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. They were involved in the recent terrorist attack on non-local labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on September 2 in Pulwama.

According to police, Shahid, a resident of Malpora Budgam and Ajaz Rasool Najar of Karimabad had gone missing a few days ago.

Pak-based mentors are trying to revive Al-Qaeda's offshoots in J&K

During the last week, four terrorists of AGuH have been killed in Kashmir Valley which is a clear indication that Pakistan-based terror mentors are trying to revive Al-Qaeda's offshoots in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 7, two terrorists of the same outfits were eliminated in a "chance encounter" in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The killed terrorists were planning to strengthen Al-Qaeda's offshoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

By luring innocent youth, the eliminated terrorists were working to set up terror modules in different areas of Kashmir Valley in general and South Kashmir in particular.

Sources said that material recovered from the possession of the eliminated terrorists revealed that terror mentors sitting across the border are trying to revive Al-Qaeda's offshoot in the Valley.

The killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara who were affiliated with the AGuH group.

Grenade attack on CRPF in Tral

Terrorists on Wednesday evening lobbed a grenade on a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A top police officer said that terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bunker of a CRPF camp. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded far away. In this incident, no loss of life or injury has been reported. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.