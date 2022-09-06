Continuing the offensive against anti-national elements in Kashmir Valley, security forces on Tuesday eliminated two dreaded terrorists Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) during an encounter at the Pushkari Kanilwan area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identities of the killed terrorists have been established as Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit HM.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Pushkari Kanilwan area of Anantnag.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. In brief gun-battle forces eliminated both the hiding terrorists.

Involved in selective killing of a soldier, dental technician, and a student in Bijbehara

The eliminated terrorists were involved in killing a Territorial Army soldier who was on leave. A territorial Army soldier was killed by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 9, 2021.

According to police records, Bhat along with Basharat Nabi shot at a TA soldier Mohammad Saleem Akhoon son of Ghulam Hassan Akhoon of Jablipora, Bijbehara. The soldier was immediately shifted to Anantnag hospital where be declared as brought dead. Saleem was on leave and had come home when he was attacked by terrorists.

Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/zTINuBBeSG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2022

Bhat and Basharat Nabi were also involved in the killings of a dental technician and a 20-year-old student in the same area. On May 29, 2021, both the terrorists killed Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, a Dental Technician by profession, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray 20, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, a student in the Jablipora area of Anantnag district.