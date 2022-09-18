A comprehensive combing and search operation has launched in border areas of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir following information about the intrusion of the Pakistan-controlled drone on this side of the International Border (IB).

The search operation was launched by the joint teams of the Samba Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)in the areas adjoining the IB. Reports said that nothing objectionable is found so far during the ongoing search operation which started around Saturday midnight and is still going on Sunday.

"Some villagers spotted a flying object hovering over Sarthi Kalan village, situated just near the IB," reports said, adding, "border-dwellers immediately informed the police".

The Pakistan-controlled drone hovered for over eight to 10 minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera, and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba at around on Saturday evening.

Within minutes after getting information, a joint combing operation was immediately launched by the J&K Police and CRPF to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone.

"The searches continued till late in the night and resumed with the first light of the day, covering the entire over five-km radius from the scene of the citing," reports said and search operations is also conducted in Chakwal and Bandrali in the close vicinity of Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Drone usually drop arms, and narcotics to fuel terrorism in J&K

Finding it difficult to smuggle arms to terror groups through infiltration, Pakistan has intensified its activities of supporting terrorists via drones controlled from across the border.

During the last year, J&K Police have recovered some consignments of arms and narcotics dropped through drones from across the border.

Recently J&K Police arrested a dreaded terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who was transporting the arms, dropped through drones near International Border (IB), to Kashmir Valley in a truck.

Earlier BSF had recovered bombs dropped by a drone in the Samba sector. 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets could be used as sticky bombs by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely held device.

Arms dropped by a drone operated from the Pakistani side were also recovered in Akhnoor some months back.