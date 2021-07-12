Finding it difficult to smuggle arms to terror groups through infiltration, Pakistan has intensified its activities of supporting terrorists via drones controlled from across the border.

Dreaded terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening revealed startling disclosures about the nefarious designs of Pakistan to supply arms to terror groups through drones.

According to police, the arrested terrorist was transporting the arms, dropped through drones near International Border (IB), to Kashmir Valley in a truck.

Weapons recovered from a truck

After getting information about the movement of terrorists on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, police on Sunday evening intercepted a Kashmir bound truck at the Purmandal Morh area on the border of Jammu and Samba districts and recovered arms and ammunition from the vehicle.

Identified as Muntazir, a resident of the Pulwama district of South-Kashmir, the JeM terrorist was transporting the weapons under the guise of the truck driver, police informed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli told the media that they have specific inputs about the activities of terrorists. He said that it was only after these inputs police laid a Naka at Purmandal Morh under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station.

Arms dropped by drones from across the border

According to police, during initial questioning, the arrested terrorist admitted that consignment of arms and ammunition was dropped by Pakistani drones near IB in the Samba sector of Jammu province. A local guide had picked up weapons from a specified spot and handed over the terrorist for transportation to Kashmir Valley.

According to reports, the terrorist has confessed that he had shifted another consignment of arms and explosives to Kashmir, in a truck in May this year.

Earlier two JeM terrorists arrested with arms dropped by drones

On January 19, the Special Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two JeM terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Ramban area with arms and ammunition.

During questioning, the duo had revealed that arms they were transporting arms were dropped by Pakistani Rangers with the help of drones in the Samba sector.

As reported earlier in February this year, the BSF had recovered bombs dropped by a drone in the Samba sector. 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets could be used as "sticky bombs" by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely held device.

Arms dropped by a drone operated from the Pakistani side were also recovered in Akhnoor some months back.

Drones attacked Air Force station on June 27

First, of its kind terror attack in the country, Pakistan-based terrorists had targeted the Indian Air Force station at Satwari cantonment in Jammu district with bombs dropped by two drones.

Within hours after this first-ever drone attack on the highly fortified Air Force station, two drones were spotted hovering over an extremely sensitive Kaluchak militant station on Jammu-Pathankot national highway on June 28.

.