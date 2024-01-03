Telugu film lovers gearing up for an electrifying time at the cinemas during the Pongal/Sankranti festival might encounter an unexpected twist. There are talks circulating that the much-awaited Tamil movies 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' could potentially skip the festive rush and delay their debut in Telugu cinemas. This unexpected move comes as the Pongal release calendar is already packed with five major Telugu films ready to clash at the box office.

Notable movies like Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram,' Venkatesh Daggubathi's 'Saindhav,' Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga,' Ravi Teja's 'Eagle,' and Prashanth Varma's 'HanuMan' are all set to create cinematic fireworks during Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This intense lineup has raised concerns about a potential box office showdown, raising worries that smaller films, even those starring popular actors like Dhanush and Siva Karthikeyan, might struggle amid this fierce competition.

The creators of 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' seem cautious about facing stiff competition during the crowded Pongal period. 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheshwaran has Dhanush in the lead role and there is a lot of anticipation and expectation for this film as Dhanush appears in a never before seen avatar. The teaser of the film has become an instant hit on social media.

The same is the case with 'Ayalaan'. The film has been delayed for quite a long time now and Sivakarthikeyan has been waiting for its release. The film has Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady and the actress has been really banking on this film to bag a hit. The trailer of the film is a huge hit on social media and promises good amount of comedy to the audiences. These films, boasting their own strong fan bases in Telugu audiences, hold significant potential at the box office. However, going head-to-head with established Telugu stars during such a competitive season could pose a risk to their success.

Hence, discussions about a strategic retreat have emerged. Delaying the release by a week or two after Pongal is being considered as a potential solution. This pause could allow the initial intense competition to calm down, giving 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' a better chance to shine at the box office.

While an official confirmation is pending, the mere speculation of a postponement before Pongal has left Telugu fans in a state of anxious anticipation. Also, expectations on all the five Telugu releases are huge, and all eyes are on Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.