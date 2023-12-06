Renowned diva Pooja Hegde, despite being inundated with offers in Tollywood, faces a challenging phase as her recent films fail to make an impact at the box office. Reports suggest that she has been approached for a movie alongside Nani, directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, and another significant offer opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Bhaskar,' among others. Although she holds more than five to six potential projects, the actress is yet to finalize any, taking her time amid her commitments in Hindi cinema.

While Pooja Hegde has a three-film deal with the prestigious production house Haarika Hassine Creations, optimism surrounds her ability to make a strong comeback in Telugu cinema. Despite the recent rise in popularity of actors like Rashmika, Mrunal, and Sreelela, Pooja Hegde's allure among Telugu viewers seems unshaken. Industry insiders acknowledge her ability to carve a niche through collaborations with superstars, coupled with her striking looks and talent, positioning her ahead of her competitors.

Previously ascending to A-list status with blockbuster films like 'Arvinda Sametha,' 'Maharshi,' and 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo,' Pooja Hegde is currently navigating through a challenging phase with consecutive disappointments. Despite the setbacks, she remains undeterred by competition and is anticipated to make a triumphant return in the coming months.

The actress saw a lineup of flops with Radhe Shyam, Beast, Most Eligible Bachelor, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more. Recently, she was even out of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde was repalced by Meenakshi Chowdhary. Though the makers officially did not announce Pooja's exit, it has been made very clear that the director had difference with her.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was also a huge flop that Pooja never saw coming. Working with Salman Khan himself was one of the worst decisions she has taken. All these aspects have affected her career like never before.