Amidst speculations about her future projects, actress Pooja Hegde is reportedly set to decide on her next Telugu film this week. Te actress, who juggles commitments in both Telugu and Hindi cinema, is expected to be in Hyderabad for the finalization process. Sources suggest that Pooja, with three Hindi films in her pipeline, is carefully managing her dates before committing to her next Telugu venture.

Despite facing recent setbacks with reported exits from projects like 'Guntur Kaaram,' Pooja remains optimistic about her Telugu film career. While there were rumors of her replacement by the emerging talent Sreeleela in 'Guntur Kaaram,' sources claim that it was a mutual decision based on a change in the original storyline that didn't align with Pooja's role.

The actress, known for her professionalism, is expected to make a strategic decision that could potentially revive her standing in the Telugu film industry.

Pooja Hegde, the talented actress known for her roles in movies like Mukunda and Maharshi, recently took to Instagram to share her delightful winter style. The actress embraced the playful spirit of the season in a series of captivating images that showcased her cheeky and stylish side.

In the snapshots, Pooja Hegde flaunts a matching ensemble that perfectly blends comfort with style. She layers a vibrant floral cardigan over black skinny leggings, elevating the look with a classic black trench coat that adds a touch of sophistication.

Keeping her makeup minimal, Pooja opts for a simple knotted ponytail, allowing the vibrant colors of her outfit to take center stage. To complete the ensemble, she pairs chunky white sneakers with a sleek black sling bag, adding a perfect blend of polish and casual charm to her winter look.

Pooja Hegde's holiday style not only radiates warmth but also serves as inspiration for a playful and chic winter wardrobe.