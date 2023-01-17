In a big success, security forces eliminated two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in a brief encounter near the court complex in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"On a specific input about the movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation, two terrorists were killed," a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of the Pulwama district.

#BudgamEncounterUpdate: Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from recent encounter: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/e7b70sJEbI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 17, 2023

Reports said a special Naka was laid near the court complex in Budgam this morning after security forces received information that terrorists were moving in a vehicle. "When the vehicle was asked to stop, terrorists travelling inside resorted to unprovoked firing", reports said.

Escaped from Magam encounter last week.

ADGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar confirmed that both the terrorists had escaped from a cordon and search operation last week in the nearby Magam area.

Reports said for the last week, forces have been chasing both terrorists but the duo was changing locations. An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

As reported earlier terrorists managed to escape after a brief gunfight with security forces at Redbugh in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday.

Reports said that the brief encounter took place between terrorists and a joint team of J&K Police and Army on Sunday morning but terrorists managed to escape after a brief gun battle.