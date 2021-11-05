Two persons were killed and another injured on Friday in a shooting incident in J&K's Jammu district, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in a village in R.S. Pura sub-division of Jammu.

"It is suspected that a few men travelling in a vehicle opened indiscriminate firing on some persons travelling in another car. Two young men were killed and another seriously injured in this firing incident," a police official said.

The injured is being treated in the hospital, the official added.

A Thar vehicle has been seized and some sharp-edged weapons have been seized from it, the official said.

