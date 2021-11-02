The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday terminated, Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, J&K Prison Department, and Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal Govt. GHSS Bijbehara, has been terminated from the service for actively working with terrorist outfits.

These employees have been terminated from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India in the interest of the nation.

The designated committee constituted to single-out terror friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, has recommended termination of these in its meeting.

DySP was working with dreaded HM terrorist Riyaz Naikoo

It has been established that DySP Lone, appointed in 2012 during Omar Abdullah tenure, hatched a criminal conspiracy with terror commanders to send youths illegally into Pakistan/Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), so as to give them weapons training and later push them back into Kashmir as active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and indulge in acts of terrorism. It is established that DSP Lone was working for Riyaz Naikoo, the killed HM terrorist.

Investigation reveals that two youth namely Danish Ghulam Lone of Braw Bandina, Litter of district Pulwama and Sohail Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora (Awantipora) Pulwama were recruited and asked by Riyaz Naikoo to meet his arrested associate and terrorist Ishaq Palla. Danish Ghulam Rasool and Sohail Ahmad Bhat reached Central Jail Srinagar and confirmed their arrival at Ishaq Palla.

However, finding inadequate replies to their queries, the jail staff refused to permit Danish and Sohail and ordered them to move out of the jail premises.

Coming to know about the development, Ishaq Palla approached Dy. Superintendent of Jail Feroz Lone who after consulting Ishaq Palla misused his official position and assisted in the issuance of a pass in respect of both Danish and Sohail.

Feroz Lone himself went to the reception area and brought both Danish and Sohail inside the prison premises so that Ishaq Palla could meet them. It was in this meeting that a criminal conspiracy was hatched to send Danish and Sohail to PoJK for arms training to join terrorist ranks to wage war against the Union of India. Both were arrested before crossing over to Pakistan.

It is an open secret that prisons in J&K were being used as a breeding ground for radicalizations and even sensational assassinations and terror plots were hatched from jail before August 2019. The role of elements like Feroz Lone holding an important position to facilitate such activities is what had led to a complete breakdown of the Prison system.

Sacked Principal was involved in radicalizing students

Javid, the Principal, was first appointed as a lecturer in 1989 later became, Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Anantnag. He has been a hardcore terrorist supporter and ardent sympathizer of Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami (JeI). He played a role of an advisor to Hurriyat cadre and JeI working in Bijbehara in 2016 during the terrorist Burhan Wani agitation.

As Principal of the Government institution, he ensured that Hurriyat hartal calendars were followed in letter and spirit not only in the Government School which he was heading but its subsidiary institutions too. Javid by misusing his official position rather openly, disallowed girl students of his institution to study and participate in physical education and curriculum, citing it against the fundamentals of Islam.

He has been supporting terrorists and motivating the girl students to study Islamic studies in a distorted way with the sole objective to radicalize the girl students and fulfilling his pro-Jamaat-e-Islami designs.

The principal was appointed during Farooq Abdullah Regime while DSP during Omar Abdullah.

Geelani's grandson, Syeed Slahudin's sons have already been terminated from services

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already ordered termination from services of Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre for his involvement in anti-national activities. Geelani's grandson was terminated on October 17 along with a teacher from Doda for being involved in anti-national activities.

The orders have been issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in terms of Article 311 used in the termination of services of several other persons in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.

Intensifying campaign against 'terrorist friendly employees in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on July 11 had sacked 11 employees including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled 'supreme commander' Sayeed Salahuddin.

The designated committee constituted to single-out terror friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, had recommended termination of these in its meeting.