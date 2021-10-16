Launching a big offensive against terrorists after the recent targeted and selective killings of civilians in the Srinagar city, security forces have eliminated as many as 11 terrorists in eight encounters during the last one week.

While the main killers of Bihar Golgappa vendor, taxi union driver, and unarmed newly recruited sub-inspector of J&K police have been eliminated, forces have also neutralized collaborators in the recent selective killings of famous chemist M K Bindroo and two teachers namely Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand.

"Terrorists Shahid and Tanzil of Srinagar city who were collaborators in recent civilian killings of one chemist (Bindroo) and two teachers (Supinder Kaur & Deepak Chand) in Srinagar, neutralized today in two anti-terrorists operations", Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Killer of newly recruited sub-inspector eliminated

Terrorist, who was involved in the gruesome killing of unarmed newly recruited sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, was eliminated by forces on Friday evening in the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

"Killer of martyr PSI Arshid killed in Bemina encounter": IGP Kashmir tweeted after a successful operation. On September 12, terrorists killed a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police after firing at him from a point-blank range.

The deceased sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad was a native of the Kalmona area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and was serving as probationary sub-inspector at Khanyar Police Station.

Recruited as sub-inspector in 2019, Arshid was posted first time in a police station after training.

Arshid, a postgraduate in Botany had been an outstanding student during his studies. He was appointed two years back in police and was presently posted at Khanyar in Srinagar.

Cowardly attack of terrorists had evoked strong reaction from cross-sections of the society. Terrorists on Sunday killed an unarmed sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police after firing at him from a point-blank range.

Out of five active terrorists in Srinagar city, two eliminated on Friday

IGP Kashmir said that there were five terrorists active in Srinagar city, two of them were killed today. "We are after the remaining three, we will track and neutralize them. Both Pulwama and Bemina encounters today, have concluded", IGP said.

He said that after civilian attacks, police started offensive operations. Eigh encounters took place during the last one week and eleven terrorists were killed.

"After civilian killings, terrorists in Srinagar city fled to South Kashmir -one killed in Shopian and Shahid, who had killed PDD staff, killed in today's Pulwama encounter", IGP said, adding, "AK-47 riffle used by Shahid also recovered. He was involved in many attacks. The second encounter took place in Bemina. A local terrorist Tanjil, affiliated with TRF-LeT, was hiding. We allowed him to surrender, he opened fire and was killed in police's retaliatory firing".

DGP reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Director-General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Friday reviewed the current security scenario of the Kashmir Valley with senior officers. All other district SSP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DGP emphasized the collective measures to tackle security situations and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border.

He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with security forces.

He cautioned that Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage the growing peaceful atmosphere here to disturb normal public life and said that these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude.

The DGP directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track of such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible by way of well-coordinated measures.

Complimenting the recent anti-terror operations, the DGP directed the officers to continue to safeguard the age-old traditions of love and respect for the peaceful coexistence of all sections and communities of Jammu and Kashmir and not to allow the enemies of civil society to succeed in creating a wedge between the people.