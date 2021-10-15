Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday eliminated one more terrorist involved in the recent targeted and selective killings in Srinagar city.

Forces have already killed two terrorists involved in gruesome killings of Bihar Golgappa vendor Varinder Paswan and taxi union president in North Kashmir's Bandipora district Mohammad Shafi Lone.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that one terrorist was killed in the ongoing gunfight in Pulwama and claimed that the killed terrorist was involved in the recent civilian killing in Srinagar.

"One terrorist of Srinagar city involved in the recent civilian killing was neutralized in Pulwama encounter", the IGP Kashmir said.

Killed terrorist was involved in killing PDD employee

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar. He was involved in the recent killing of civilian Mohammed Shafi Dar, an employee of the Power Development Department on October 2. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with ammunition was recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

On October 2, evening, terrorists fired upon Dar in S D Colony, Batamaloo Srinagar. He received injuries in his abdomen and was treated in the hospital but succumbed later in the night.

Three terrorists involved in recent selective killings eliminated

With the killing of Shahid Bashir Sheikh, forces have so far killed three terrorists involved in the recent selective and targeted killings.

On October 11 police eliminated Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar involved in the selective killing of taxi union president in North Kashmir's Bandipora area. President of Taxi Union Bandipora, Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu was killed by a group of terrorists on October 5 in the Bandipora area.

Security forces on October 12 eliminated three terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), including the one who was involved in the gruesome killing of Bihari Golgappa vendor on October 5 evening. Three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in the Shopian district where these terrorists were hiding after executing selective killings.

"Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar revealed.

Hideout busted in Mahore; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorists' hideout in the forest area of Mahore of Reasi district and recovered arms and ammunition on Friday.

Reports said that the Army and police on specific information from a reliable source launched a search operation in the forest area of Mahore and recovered arms and ammunition.

"Army and Police have recovered weapons from Mahore forest in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recoveries include an AK-47 rifle with one UBGL, one UBGL grenade, 45 rounds of Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), 6 rounds of .303, 47 rounds of AK-47", Police stated in an official handout.