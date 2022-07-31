Two people were killed while another was critically injured in a bus and car head-on collision in Noida on Sunday, an official said. The deceased were identified as Purushottam (45) and Rinku (35), both residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, the incident took place on the Jhaajar-Rabupura road near village Mohammadpur when a private bus on its way to Rabupura from Jhaajar crashed into a Renault Triber that was coming from the opposite side.

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the alleged bus fled from the spot and is yet to be nabbed. "All the three occupants of the car were critically injured in the accident and were immediately rushed to the hospital where one of the persons, Purushottam was declared dead by the doctors," a police officer informed IANS over phone.

He said the second person died during treatment at the Kailash Hospital in the city. "We have sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem," the officer said, adding necessary legal action is being taken.

