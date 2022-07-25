Black Fever reported in Bengal; State in alert as cases climb to 65 Close


At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured in a bus accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in the state on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Narayanpur village under Loni Katra police station area. It is not yet clear how the accident took place.

8 killed in Purvanchal e-way accident.IANS

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide all help to the injured and families of the deceased.

