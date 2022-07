A school bus caught fire in the national capital on Thursday afternoon, a fire department official said.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident around 2.15 p.m. in a bus at Rohini area of Delhi after which as many as two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A WagonR car, which was parked just next to the ill-fated bus, also caught fire.

More details are awaited.