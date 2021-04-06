Two Karnatata cadre IAS officers bag secretary posts in GoI [details]

In a bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, the union government on roped in Tarun Bajaj, a 1988 batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, as the new revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance. With this, the appointment committee of the cabinet approved the appointment of two Karnataka cadre IAS officers for the central postings.

Ajay Seth, a 1987 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as new secretary for Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Anil Kumar Jha, a 1988-batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Who is Ajay Seth?

Ajay Seth of 1987 batch IAS of Karnataka cadre is back in central posting after a gap of 13 years. He was previously an advisor with Asian Development Bank Manila from 2004 to 2008 and prior to that he held the post of Director in the Economic Affairs Department.

Prior to his latest posting, Seth was serving as the Managing Director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL). He even served as Finance Department Secretary in Karnataka. His expertise in the finance sector is going to help the NDA government revive the COVID ravaged economy.

Who is Anil Kumar Jha?

Anil Kumar Jha of 1988 batch IAS of Karnataka cadre was appointed special secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, by the ACC in January this year. He was appointed Additional Secretary of the Department of Revenue in April 2019. Jha also served as the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka from 2013 till 2017.