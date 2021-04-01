Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already seen vast use cases and it is soon going to be used by the government for deputation of IAS and IPS officers. But that doesn't mean the human intelligence will be completely out of the equation as the final call is still going to require a human touch. But what AI will do is segregate suitable candidates and present them for review.

According to The Print, sources in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) revealed that the government is creating a database for officers with their background, interests and training history. This database will help suitable candidates get shortlisted for the right placement, putting an end to random postings of officers.

"But going ahead, there will be a system wherein officers are chosen for posts in areas they are interested in so that they have domain expertise. There won't be random posting of officers in completely different sectors," a senior DoPT official was quoted as saying.

Up-skilling of govt officers

The official added that since the AI-based postings will be based on the training history of the officers, there will be strong incentives to up-skill themselves and take up courses.

The report further added that Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) will be crucial to this budding AI system. The central government had relaunched iGOT as part of its Karmayogi Scheme or the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

Currently, there's no timeline for the launch of the AI system, but the officials said it will be adopted as the technology matures.