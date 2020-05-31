Two people including a police constable were killed in indiscriminate firing by Maoist guerrillas in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police officials said.

According to Police, Maoist guerrillas started indiscriminate firing when a team of policemen was on a search operation in Porahaat jungle of West Singhbhum district. The attack took place when policemen were enquiring villagers about the movement of Maoists during the search operation.

During cross-firing, the bodyguard of a police officer and a villager were killed. Maoist guerrillas escaped after killing the two, police said.

Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the Maoists. Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.