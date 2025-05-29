With the arrest of two "hybrid terrorists" belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), security forces averted selective killings in Kashmir Valley. The hybrid terrorists were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

Officials described it as a major operational success, noting that the arrested individuals were planning to strike soft targets, especially unarmed cops, or members of the minority community.

The arrests were made during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Baskuchan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was jointly carried out by the Special Operations Group (SoG) Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the 178th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following specific intelligence inputs.

The area was cordoned off, and suspicious movement was detected in a nearby orchard. Thanks to swift and strategic action by the security forces, the LeT terrorists had no option but to surrender, thereby averting a potential encounter.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam. Security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including:

Two AK-56 rifles

Four magazines

102 rounds of ammunition

Two hand grenades

Two pouches

₹5,400 in cash

A mobile phone

A smartwatch

An Aadhaar card

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, officials confirmed.

Hybrid Terrorists are not listed in databases of active terrorists

Tracking the activities of hybrid terrorists is the biggest and challenging job before the security forces because they live seemingly normal lives, including doing their jobs, running businesses, or studying. They yet carry out targeted attacks on behalf of terrorist handlers operating from within or across the border.

These terrorists are typically not listed in official databases of known terrorists, which makes them particularly difficult to detect and track.

Despite their regular appearances, hybrid terrorists receive specific instructions from their handlers, execute targeted attacks, and then seamlessly return to their everyday routines. This makes identification and arrest extremely challenging for security forces.

According to officials, these hybrid terrorists often use small arms, such as pistols, and primarily target soft targets—unarmed civilians, off-duty policemen, and political figures.

Since 2021, there has been a notable rise in hybrid terrorist activity. Although Srinagar was declared "terrorism-free" in 2021, several targeted killings occurred thereafter, believed to be carried out by hybrid terrorists.

Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (TRF) are said to supply weapons—including pistols and sticky bombs—to these terrorists.

Officials claim that this trend of hybrid terrorism is being supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). These outfits are using hybrid terrorists to destabilize the Kashmir region, disrupt socio-economic activities, and silence voices against separatism and terrorism.

Two OGWs booked under PSA in Kishtwar

In another development, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district booked two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) for their repeated involvement in activities prejudicial to public peace and national security.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Naresh Singh said that Rustam Ali Bagwan, son of Fateh Mohd Bagwan, resident of Hunjala, Kishtwar, has been identified as an active (OGW). He was found providing logistic support and maintaining close links with terrorist elements operating in the region. His involvement posed a serious threat to the security and sovereignty of the Union Territory. Acting on credible inputs, a detailed dossier was prepared by Kishtwar Police, and upon approval from the competent authority, he was booked under PSA and lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

The second person, Arshad Hussain, son of Abdul Wahid Sheikh, resident of Guriyan, Kishtwar, was also detained under PSA and lodged in District Jail Kathua.