In a major success to the security forces in Kashmir, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, who was decorated with President's medal was caught with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu and his accomplice Asif in Wanpho area of Kulgam district.

Naveed known for kiling of non local truck drivers in Shopian

Naveed, a cop turned terrorist is responsible for killing 11 non local workers including truck drivers and labourers in Sophian last year. Moreover, he was involved in carrying out several attacks on the security forces in the Kashmir valley after deserting the J&K police in 2017.

It is to be noted that in 2015, J&K police had filed a case again Davinder Singh for coercing, extorting money from common people and falsely implicating them in cases leading to their imprisonment.

He was posted with Special Operation Group (SOG) formerly known as Special Task Force (STF). He has been involved in eliminating terrorists in the valley. Interestingly, Davinder was supposed to be the Senior Superintendent of Police by now but his case of promotion is still pending in the court.

Police sources say they were tracking Naveed Babu's movements and his location was traced after he made a phone call to his brother. The police intercepted a vehicle in which the Hizbul terrorist, who is also a former Special Police Official (SPO), his accomplice Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh were travelling at Wanpoh.

Police recovers AK-47 rifle and pistols

At Davinder Singh's home in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. Another AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered based on Naveed Babu's confession. Police sources say investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of a police officer.

DSP Davinder Singh was awarded with President's Police Medal for Gallantry

Davinder Singh was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 last year. After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition stashed by Singh and other terrorists.

Sources say Davinder Singh was absent from duty and had applied for four days leave from tomorrow. Davinder Singh had shot into spotlight after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.