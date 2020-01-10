Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, January 10 ordered transfers and postings in the J&K administration. A statement was issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, General Administration Department listing out transfers and postings of 25 officers which included IAS and KAS (Kashmir Administrative Service) officers.

Official statement

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are ordered:

1. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

2. Tasaduq Jeelani, KAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

3. Narinder Singh Bali, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government Youth Services and Sports Department.

4. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, relieving Bilal Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.

5. Ravi Shanker Sharma, KAS, Director, Technical Education, J&K, is transferred and posted as

Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.

6. Sajad Hussain Ganai, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Technical Education, J&K.

7. Pankaj Magotra, KAS, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

8. Ghulam Mohammad Dar, KAS, Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, holding additional charge of Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute.

9. Imam Din, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K.

10. Ramesh Chander, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

11. Tufail Matoo, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.

12. Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

13. Narinder Khajuria, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Secretary.

14. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Toll Post), Lakhanpur, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

15. Bharat Singh, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

16. Abdul Satar, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education

Department is transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), against an available vacancy.

17. Naresh Kumar, KAS, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

18. Pran Singh, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

19. Namrita Dogra, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

20. Sachin Dev Singh, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

21. Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Udhampur, relieving Gurvinderjit Singh, KAS Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur of the additional charge of the post.

22. Rajneesh Gupta, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (lT, Data Analytics and Economic

Intelligence), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance

Department.

23. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

24. Subash Chander, KAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Samba, relieving Vikas Gupta, W Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba of the additional charge of the post.

25. Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, W, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah.