A middle rung police officer and a head constable were arrested on Sunday for taking bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Sources in the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said station house officer (SHO) G.M. Rather and head constable Mohammad Afzal of police station Awantipora in Anantnag district were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 8,000.

Reports said the duo has accepted taking bribe, but the money has not been recovered from them so far.

(With inputs from IANS)