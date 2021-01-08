Owners of a 4-year-old Shih Tzu are living their worst nightmare after their beloved furry companion was snatched by two men on a bike from Gurgaon on Thursday. An ad for the missing pet, named Buddy, have extensively been shared on social media platforms and in relevant groups to help in the rescue.

The incident occurred early Thursday, at around 7 a.m. when "Buddy" was on his routine walk with the dog walker near Sector 66, Badshahpur, Gulf Course Extension, Gurgaon. The pet was last seen on the road adjacent to Emaar Palm Drive, Badhsahpur. Two men on a bike have even been spotted in CCTV footage.

Rs 1 lakh reward

The missing ad for Buddy, the 4-year-old Shih Tzu which had a red collar, also offers all the relevant information about contacting the owners for sharing any useful information. Moreover, the owners are offering Rs 1 lakh reward for finding their beloved pet.