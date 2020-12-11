In a shocking incident, a street dog was dragged through the road by a car driver, after he tied up the innocent animal in a cord to his car's rear bumper. The video of the alleged incident has gone viral, and people are lashing out at the car driver who did this heinous and barbaric act.

When a human unleashes a devil

In the video, we can clearly see that the dog has been tied with a cord in its mouth, and the other end is attached to the car's rear bumper. As the car accelerates, the dog can be seen dragging through the road.

The video of the alleged incident was shot by a motorcycle driver. At the end of the video, the motorcyclist asks the car driver to stop his vehicle, and the clip abruptly ends.

The registration number of the car is KL-42-J-6379. Upon checking the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department's website, we came to know that the car belongs to a man named Usuf who hails from North Paravur.

Police explanation

The alleged incident took place in the jurisdiction of Chengamanad police station, Thiruvananthapuram. In an exclusive talk with the International Business Times, India edition, Station House Officer Dinik informed that a suo moto case has been charged against the driver of the car.

"We don't know who drove the car. Upon checking the number plate in the video, we came to know that the Mahindra Verito belongs to a person named Usuf. We have charged a suo moto case against the driver. The investigation is going on steadily. Kerala police cannot spare such people who do these kinds of barbaric acts. Kerala police is committed to provide justice to everyone, and it includes both animals and humans," said Dinik.

International Business Times, India contacted the Animal Welfare Board, and they are yet to respond.