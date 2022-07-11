Amid reports that 37 Amarnath pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh have been missing after Friday's devastating cloudburst near the holy cave, the government on Monday made it clear that only two devotees have been missing.

Himanshu Kaushik, Additional Resident Commissioner Government of Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi in his letter to Divisional Commission Kashmir Pandurang K Pole informed that only two devotees have been missing.

Quoting media reports regarding the missing of 37 pilgrims, the letter clarified that two persons are reportedly missing namely Gunisetty Sudha and Kotha Parvathi belonging to Rajahmundry.

"The remaining 35 persons for whom we received calls from their relatives on Andhra Pradesh Helpline numbers, all 35 have been traced and are safely returning to Andhra Pradesh", the letter reads.

Relief and Rescue operations by the local administration in Jammu and Kashmir are underway for the missing persons. We highly appreciate the support and help provided by the local administration.

As reported by some sections of media that 37 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are missing from the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Rescue operation intensifies to search for missing pilgrims

For the fourth successive day, the rescue operation has been going on round the clock the search for the missing pilgrims.

"Specialised mountain and avalanche rescue teams have been continuously working to find any possible signs of life in the snow bridge near the cave complex", a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

"After the decision was taken to resume the Amarnath Yatra from 11 July, there was an immediate need to create a different route to the holy cave for the Yatris away from the water channel.

Troops from the Indian Army immediately set to task and worked overnight to clear the area and prepare an alternative route, carrying out ground levelling and preparing stairs using sandbags" PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

Direct chopper service from Srinagar to Panjtarni for Yatris

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has made arrangements for helicopter ticket booking from Srinagar to Panjtarni for the pilgrims.

Earlier the heli booking was available from Srinagar to Neelgrath/Pahalgam and from there the Yatri would need a separate ticket for Panjtarni.

Now through the link www.help services.jksasb.nic.in direct tickets can be booked from Srinagar to Panjtarni and Panjtarni to Srinagar. The one-way fare from Srinagar to Panjtarni is Rs. 14500.