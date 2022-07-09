Rescue operations are going in full swing to locate missing pilgrims and to shift the injured to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams have so far rescued 63 pilgrims who were injured in Friday's devastating cloud burst.

According to a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson the Indian Army is relentlessly carrying out rescue operations for the injured Amarnath pilgrims.

"The rescue team immediately rushed to the site on getting information about casualties. An Infantry Battalion led by Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), an additional company worth of personnel from sector Rashtriya Riffles and a team from Special Forces reached hoy cave along with specialized rescue equipment to undertake the rescue operations", he said.

Through the night, senior officers of the Army oversaw and coordinated rescue operations from the holy cave and Nilgrar. Medical resources at holy cave and Nilgrar were activated and additional resources deployed.

"Nine Surveillance Detachments with HHTI, NVDs, and other night sights were also deployed for search ops. Hand-held thermal imagers, night vision devices, and other night sights were used for the search", he said.

A total of 63 injured Yatries rescued

Two ALH helicopters were moved for casualty evacuation at the holy cave, however, owing to bad weather situation night landing at the cave was unsuccessful. Two Through Wall Radars and two search and rescue dog squads were also moved to the holy cave for rescue operations.

"A total of 15 fatal and 63 injured Yatries have been rescued. Both Army and civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead. Injured Yatries are getting medical", the defence spokesman said.

A total of 28 patients have been evacuated from the holy cave to the advanced dressing station Nilagrar. After stabilizing, 11 have further been moved to SKIMS Srinagar in civil helicopters for treatment.

15 dead bodies have been moved from the holy cave to Nilagrar. Stranded Yatris are being escorted by Indian Army personnel till Baltal since the track is slushy and slippery.

GoC Chinar Corps visit the holy cave to review the rescue operation

Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, General officer Commanding (GoC) Chinar Corps, and Major General Sanjiv Singh Salaria, GoC Kilo Force visited the holy cave early in the morning to review the rescue and medical efforts being undertaken by the Indian Army.

The GOC Chinar Corps also interacted with the Yatris and locals and assured of all possible help from the Indian Army.

Army Helpline Number established.

Citizens are advised to contact on Army helpline number + 91 9149720998 for assistance/inquiry. Callers are also advised to have details of Yatris such as Name, Yatra registration / RFID number, Contact number, Aadhar number, and the last known location and time.

The Indian Army is assisting the Yatris in all possible ways and under all circumstances. The rescue and medical efforts will continue throughout the day and details will be updated for the general information of the public.

LG Manoj Sinha meets survivors of cloudburst

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited SKIMS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in a cloudburst.

The Lt Governor met the doctors treating the injured and was impressed by all possible treatments for their speedy recovery.

The Lt Governor went around the wards where the injured were receiving treatment and enquired about their well-being.

Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul, Director SKIMS briefed the Lt Governor on the health facilities being extended to the injured pilgrims for their treatment.

It was informed that seven pilgrims who were injured during the tragic cloudburst are undergoing treatment at the hospital and being monitored by senior health staff.

Later, the Lt Governor also visited PCR, Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.