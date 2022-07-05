Alert troops of the Indian Army saved the lives of two elderly women when they were on a pilgrimage to Chitto Mata Yatra in the Paddar region of the Kishtwar district of Jammu province.

The troops of 17 Rashtriya Rifles Maratha LI from Kijai COB were providing prophylactic security to Chitto Mata Yatris in the Paddar region of Kishtwar, the soldiers who were part of the patrol were alerted by cries for help from a distance. The troops immediately rushed in the direction of the noise to investigate without wasting time.

On reaching the spot, the patrol found out that two women namely Neelam Kumari age 62 years resident of Digiana, Jammu, and Vaishno Devi age 60 years resident of Phalian Mandal Jammu were unwell.

Neelam Kumari was suffering from low blood pressure and was unable to breathe and Vaishno Devi had suffered a serious leg injury due to a fall and was unable to walk. The patrolling party immediately provided First Aid and evacuated them to PHC Atholi by traversing through difficult terrain and crossing the Chandrabhaga river.

With Timely First Aid to the ladies and braving the challenges posed by terrain and weather, lives were saved. The brave and selfless act by the troops of the Indian Army was praised by the families of both the ladies and all pilgrims.

Earlier Army rescued an injured Amarnath devotee

On July 4, a 50-year-old pilgrim, Satyanarayan Toshneya hailing from Akola, Maharashtra, was coming back from the holy cave after darshan along with his daughter and wife on a pony.

Near Brarimarg, the pony got imbalanced and he fell, approximately 100ft towards the river. The devotee sustained a severe head injury and fractures in the chest.

Army troops and a mobile rescue team rushed to the spot and evacuated the individual to the medical aid post of the Army, Bararimarg. He was provided with first aid and a helicopter was called immediately and the individual was evacuated from the Bararimarg helipad.