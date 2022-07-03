Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police today issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims, and truck movement to inform them about travel timings and travel restrictions for Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

It is stated in the advisory that pilgrims and tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via Yatra convoys are advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 7 am to 6 pm and must plan their travel to reach their destination within this time.

In case the pilgrims and tourists fail to reach their destination within the stipulated time, i.e by 6 pm the security forces shall make such pilgrims and tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre.

According to the advisory issued by the IGP Traffic Police, J&K empty tankers and trucks with up to 10 tyres shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu.

While as the loaded trucks up to 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7 am to 4 pm, for the present, subject to the daily assessment by Traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via the Jammu-Srinagar national highway the trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka or Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.

Over 50,000 pilgrims visit the holy cave in the first four days of Yatra

During the first four days, over 50,000 pilgrims performed Pooja and had "Darshan' of the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam.

"Over 50,000 pilgrims have so far performed Pooja in the holy cave", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed while interacting with pilgrims at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar city.

The Lieutenant Governor assured that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with Amarnath pilgrims at the transit camp, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. He enquired about facilities and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Yatries.

The Yatra, which began on June 30 and will culminate on August 11, passes through two routes – the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, quoting official sources a news agency reported that five pilgrims have died since the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra this year. A pilgrim by the name of Virinder Gupta is missing from the yatra's Chandanwari-Sheshnag route, reports said.