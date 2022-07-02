Within three days after the commencement of the annual Yatra, the online facility to perform "virtual pooja" has started for millions of devotees of Lord Shiva across the globe by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the body managing the pilgrimage of the most revered cave shrine in the country.

The SASB with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) J&K has developed a portal to provide a facility for online Pooja to devotees who could not perform this year's Yatra.

"To provide an opportunity for millions of devotees of Baba Amarnath across the globe who could not come for the Yatra this year, the SASB is extending the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, virtual Hawan, Prasad Booking, etc., so that the devotees have a personalized experience of the of godliness and bliss of the holy cave shrine", official spokesman of J&K government said.

It was informed that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name, besides the Prasad will be subsequently delivered at the doorsteps of the devotees.

Devotees can book online Pooja through SASB's website

On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CE) of SASB, Nitishwar Kumar noted that the online services can be booked through SASB's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link and through the Board's mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath, by paying Rs 1100/- for virtual Pooja, Rs. 1,100/- for Prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji), Rs. 2,100/- for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji ) Rs. 5,100/- for the special Hawan or combination of any of the above.

The virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Pujaris at the cave shrine by pronouncing the name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting Mantras and Shlokas.

'Maximizing the use of available technology and digitization, the devotees would be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they can have a special virtual Pooja and Darshan of Lord Shiva,' he added.

Prasad will be reached at the doorsteps of devotees within 48 hours

"We have made an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching Prasad within 48 hours," CEO, SASB observed. Once the booking is done, the Shrine Board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/ e-mail id of the devotee, he said.

The portal has been developed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board with the help of the National Informatics Centre, J&K.