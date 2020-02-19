On Wednesday evening, the top trending hashtag on Twitter in India for some time was #UmarAkmalQuote. What this trend had were fake hilarious comments supposed to have been made by the Pakistan cricketer due to his limited command on the English language. Soon, a large number of people started sharing there own creative Umar Akmal quotes.

The tweets then put out under this trend were simply hilarious. Some of them were, probably, actual comments made by the keeper-batsman while some were concocted by those who wanted to have, and let others have, a chuckle at the expense of the unfortunate cricketer.

Source of the trend

From the screenshots posted along with these bizarre comments – formed by misplacing of words – it's hard to figure out which ones were actually posted on the Twitter timeline of the junior Akmal brother. But there is one screenshot of a tweet by him which seems authentic.

In it, Akmal has posted a picture of himself with former Pakistan player Abdul Razzaq with the caption – 'Mother from another Brother.' This one tweet seems to be the catalyst for this trend. However, when one looks through the current timeline on his Twitter profile, there doesn't seem to be any tweet posted in recent past that looks likely to lead to this kind of a trend.

Way back in 2016, during a press conference on the sidelines of the then ongoing World T20 tournament, Akmal had made a rather embarrasing appearance in a press conference where he was unable to understand questions in English or even answer them properly. He promptly walked away from it. This was the begining of the jokes about his English.

Here is a compilation of all those funny tweets that are doing the round at this time under this hashtag: