Virat Kohli winning the man of the match award for his scintillating innings of 72 runs against West Indies have been criticised by Twitterati as they believe that Mohammed Shami deserved the award more than the Indian captain. Shami finished with match-winning figures of 4/16 which played a crucial role in India's win did not get the award.

The most important point stated by the people on social media is that what does the 29-year-old bowler need to do to win the man of the match award. As Shami after picking up four wickets in his previous match against Afghanistan which included a hattrick did not get the award. Jasprit Bumrah won it in that match.

Shami, who came into the squad because of the injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has taken eight wickets in his two matches. Twitterati believe that he deserves a man of the match award. Famous sports columnist Ayaz Memon, film director Srijit Mukherjee and many others expressed their grief on Twitter. Most of them stated that Shami deserved the award more than Virat Kohli.

Mohd Shami has missed out on being MoM for the second time in a row, but has sealed his place for his third match in the WC methinks. Quite superb again today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 27, 2019

What does Md. Shami need to do to get the MoM award? Two consecutive 4-fors including a hattrick in one and two very crucial wickets in another, and still ignored! — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) June 27, 2019

Virat is MoM. On any other day, I'd be thrilled. But, Shami deserved it today. No? #CWC19 #INDvsWI — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) June 27, 2019

India have almost sealed their berth in the semi-finals after defeating West Indies by 125 runs on June 27 at the Old Trafford stadium. The Men in Blue overwhelmed their opponents by brilliant performances from their batsmen and bowlers. India have been in superb form throughout the tournament as both their bowlers and batsmen have been performing when required.

The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the tournament as they have won five out of six of their fixtures. The match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. They are currently placed second on the table after Australia. The Virat Kohli led side are next going to face hosts England at the Edgbaston stadium on June 30. The hosts have lost two back to back matches against Sri Lanka and Australia which give India an added advantage as their morale is down. Team India will look forward to finally seal the semi-final berth on Sunday.