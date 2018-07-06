Even as Punjab is reeling under rampant drug abuse, political leaders started fighting over who should be taking the dope test to prove that they were not into narcotics. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has openly accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of taking cocaine. However, the baseless allegations against Gandhi did not go down well with his supporters.

Why Rahul Gandhi's name got involved in the fray

On Thursday (July 5), Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees, including police personnel.

While the bureaucrats slammed Singh for sparing his legislators from the medical test, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP leader Swamy accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of taking drugs.

According to Badal, a dope test is a good idea and Rahul Gandhi should be the first person to take it. "Dope test is a good idea. It should start from top. Firstly, the Congress President should undergo a dope test. He firstly said that 70 percent youth in Punjab are under drug menace. He needs to clear the test first and then let it apply to others," Republic quoted Harsimrat Kaur Badal as saying.

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was quick enough to respond to Badal's accusations and said that her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal should undergo dope test first.

Soon Swamy joined the fray and echoed Badal's opinion about Rahul.

"Rahul Gandhi certainly takes narcotics, especially cocaine. He will surely fail a dope test," he told news agency ANI.

"I welcome her [Harsimrat] statement. The person she is referring to is none other than Rahul Gandhi. It was he who said 70 percent Punjabis are drug addicts," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Twitterati jumps to Rahul's rescue

Though Rahul Gandhi has not commented on the issue, a section of people on Twitter have slammed Swamy over the allegations.

