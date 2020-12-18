Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021.

The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:

Government, Companies,

Brands and Non- Profit Organizations,

News,

Entertainment,

Sports, Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Rules and regulations for news organizations and journalists