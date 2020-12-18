Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021.
The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.
The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.
The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:
- Government, Companies,
- Brands and Non- Profit Organizations,
- News,
- Entertainment,
Sports,
- Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals
Rules and regulations for news organizations and journalists
Any official accounts of qualifying news organizations, as well individual accounts of journalists employed by qualifying organizations may be verified, if the account is public (does not have protected Tweets) and refers directly to the name and official URL of the qualifying organization and otherwise meets the criteria laid out in this policy.
Qualifying organizations include newspapers; magazines; broadcast, cable, satellite, and streaming TV and radio news networks, stations and programs; digital news publishers; podcasts; and similar media, and must adhere to recognized professional standards for journalism such as those laid out by the Society of Professional Journalists, Independent Press Standards Organization, and International Federation of Journalists, or have committed to the International Fact-Checking Network's code of principles.
Independent or freelance journalists may be verified if they can provide at least 3 bylines/credits in qualifying publications published within the 6 months prior to applying.