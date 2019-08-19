Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term has been extended for a period of three years. Local media reported that the decision was taken by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief statement by Imran Khan's office.

Government has granted an extension of three years in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/oSCImgBFKl — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 19, 2019

The decision has been taken amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bajwa on India's move on Article 370

Earlier, Bajwa had said that the reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an "illegal piece of paper" in 1947 (Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India) nor by any action "now or in future." (scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K)

He also said that "Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations...,".

Gen Bajwa was appointed as the chief of Army staff by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on November 2016. The 58-year-old general was expected to retire this year.

