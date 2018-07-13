Twitter finally did it. Tens of thousands of fake and bot accounts were taken down in a bid to have "meaningful and accurate" follower counts. But the impact of Twitter's purging act could have made a lot of people upset as many account holders lost followers at the count of millions.

Katy Perry lost 1.3 million followers, Barack Obama lost 3 million while the official Twitter account lost the highest, 7.5 million followers, in just a day. All this due to Twitter's major crackdown on fake accounts or those that had suspicious activities.

Twitter's policy change is a serious attempt to end the long-standing problem of fake and bot-run accounts, many Twitter users took this opportunity to add a humorous spin to it. These hilarious tweets will definitely make you feel less bad about losing followers and share a laugh in the event of Twitter's purge.

Live footage of twitter employees right now. #TwitterPurge pic.twitter.com/VllCT9Ui51 — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) July 12, 2018

If you see this message, I survived the great #TwitterPurge of 2018...



I tried to tell you all I wasn’t a bot.



Also, if you see this message, you survived the purge as well.



Congratulations, tomorrow we resist, organize, and energize again! — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS ?? (@TopRopeTravis) July 13, 2018

Jesus had only 12 followers , glad that he is not on Twitter.



#TwitterPurge — ?? (@AndColorPockeT) July 13, 2018

Update: Money can not buy you (fake) happiness.#TwitterPurge — Arya Stark (@paharganj2paris) July 13, 2018

You may remove bots

But how will you remove those angel priyas ? #TwitterPurge — Rajma Rice ? (@NE0_11) July 13, 2018

When you don't loose any single follower in #TwitterPurge ? pic.twitter.com/J205XdINE5 — Hiral (@HiralShah27) July 13, 2018

