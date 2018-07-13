Celebrities Who Have Purchased Fake Social Media Followers Close
Celebrities Who Have Purchased Fake Social Media Followers

Twitter finally did it. Tens of thousands of fake and bot accounts were taken down in a bid to have "meaningful and accurate" follower counts. But the impact of Twitter's purging act could have made a lot of people upset as many account holders lost followers at the count of millions.

Katy Perry lost 1.3 million followers, Barack Obama lost 3 million while the official Twitter account lost the highest, 7.5 million followers, in just a day. All this due to Twitter's major crackdown on fake accounts or those that had suspicious activities.

Twitter logo
Twitter logoTwitter

Twitter's policy change is a serious attempt to end the long-standing problem of fake and bot-run accounts, many Twitter users took this opportunity to add a humorous spin to it. These hilarious tweets will definitely make you feel less bad about losing followers and share a laugh in the event of Twitter's purge.

Did you lose any followers? Let us know what you think of Twitter purge on our official Twitter handle @ibtimes_india or @IBTimesIN_Tech