While people are often lambasted for clicking pictures and recording videos of crisis situations like road accidents and suicides, this man seems to have crossed all the limits. He clicked a selfie with bodies in the background at a road accident site in Rajasthan's Barmer.

The mishap took place on Tuesday (July 10) when three men were riding a motorbike and a school bus rammed into them. According to the police, the three victims are contract labourers in Gujarat and had arrived in Barmer for two days to hire other labourers.

The three men, who have been identified as Permanand, Chanda Ram and Gemaram, lay in a pool of blood and passers-by are seen standing and looking at them.

While in one picture, the onlookers are seen standing at the accident site, another photo—a selfie—has also been doing rounds on social media.

In the selfie, the man is seen posing and three bodies are lying behind him. The onlookers, especially the aforementioned man, are being condemned for not helping the victims and showing no empathy.

A section of social media users have called the man in the selfie "inhuman" and others have demanded legal action against him.

