Twitter is undergoing massive overhaul ever since Elon Musk took over the company. From introducing a slew of updates to firing company staff, Musk managed to stay atop the headlines. But as it turns out, Twitter might have jumped the gun on firing some of the employees, whose role is essential for the future of the company.

Last week, half of Twitter's workforce was axed, to which Musk cited $4 million a day in losses and that there was no choice but to let them go. Musk laid off people across the departments at Twitter, eliminating several teams across the globe. The brutal sacking in the tech world's history left many departments completely shut, including India. The Twitter verticals that were the worst-hit included product trust and safety, policy, communications, tweet curation, ethical AI, data science, research, machine learning, social good, accessibility, and certain core engineering teams.

Hasty decision costing dearly?

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter's hasty sacking appears to have put the company in a pickle as some of those who got laid off were fired either in error or before realizing their role in the future of the company.

The report said that Twitter is also reaching out to dozens of employees who are sacked, asking them to return. Some of the employees were too important to have been let go in the first place as the management realized their work and experience are necessary to build new features Elon Musk has envisioned for the company.

Twitter has been sued in the US for mass layoffs without giving employees advance written notice. The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in the Northern District of California, in violation of worker protection laws including the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as well as the California WARN Act, both of which require 60 days of advance notice.