Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform. The glitch has reportedly affected around 40,000 users, though the company did not confirm the nature of the problem.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet. Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter users in various countries had experienced experienced problems like slow app loading and were unable to send direct messages on Monday too.

Past outages

Recently, on March 29, over 15,000 users reported problems with Twitter on app outage tracking website Downdetector. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 10:56 AM EDT. downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you're also having problems," the portal tweeted.

DownDetector, a website that monitors online services in real-time, confirmed that Twitter is facing issues in several parts of the world, including India. The site has gone down twice in the same day.

Last year in April, hundreds of Twitter users reported issues with the platform and the problem had persisted for long for many - from loading tweets to sending new tweets or even retweeting. According to DownDetector, Japan was the worst hit, some parts of UK and the US faced issues with the site. Users in India were also unable to use the social media platform due to the outage.