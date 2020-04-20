Due to the lockdown, reliance on social media platforms is higher than usual. Twitter is the go-to platform to get the latest updates on coronavirus or any important news before it breaks. Without it, users feel lost, which is exactly what happened when the microblogging platform went down on Monday.

DownDetector, a website that monitors online services in real-time, confirmed that Twitter is facing issues in several parts of the world, including India. The site has gone down twice in the same day.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Twitter users reported issues with the platform. But it appears the problem has escalated as twice as many users are facing issues on Twitter - from loading tweets to sending new tweets or even retweeting. According to the live outage map on DownDetector, Japan is the worst hit, some parts of UK and the US are facing issues with the site. Users in India are also unable to use the social media platform due to the outage, International Business Times, India has confirmed.