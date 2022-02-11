Earlier in the day, #AirtelDown was the most trending hashtag on Twitter. Now, it's Twitter's turn. The micro-blogging platform is experiencing an outage, affecting its users in parts of India and the US. Users are reporting problems with both Twitter's app and website on Friday.

DownDetector confirms the outage as thousands of users have complained about the Twitter being down. All major metro cities appear to be affected by the outage, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Jaipur.

Twitter users are complaining that they are unable to load tweets or that they are getting logged out and then being unable to log back in.

More details to follow...