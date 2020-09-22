The COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the way of life. While face masks have become an integral part of our lives, which is to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, some people continue to flout what is even a mandatory law in most countries. Now, Twitter is jumping in to create awareness about face masks and has a fun way to do it.

Last week's Apple Event might have brought a lot of new products to talk about, but it also got people excited about something as small as a custom "like" animation to compliment the Apple theme for the event. The super-cool heart animation in tweets with #AppleEvent got people to hit that like button more than ever. Twitter is now trying to replicate that same level of engagement into something meaningful - #WearAMask.

#WearAMask

Twitter created a custom "like" animation for tweets with the #WearAMask hashtag. So anytime people hit the like button on the tweet with the trending hashtag, instead of the heart, you'll see a face with a mask emoji. It became an instant hit and Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement to be a part of the trend.

See how people reacted to the new #WearAMask trend:

In case it's not clear by now, face masks are extremely important and people must strictly wear them in public places or new places.