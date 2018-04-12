donald trump
President Donald Trump listens to victims stories before signing H.R. 1865, the 'Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017' at The White House in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018.Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump can be a very confusing person at times, but his Twitter page sure does take the prize for being one of the most confusing, yet oddly amusing ones of all times.

In a bizarre series of tweets Wednesday, the POTUS happened to indicate World War III on Russia, before quickly following it up with a rather compassionate white flag and olives for a tweet and now social media is just befuddled and is calling him "bipolar".

The president's morning started with a very threatening, alarming tweet to Russia, where he asked the country to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart'" missiles that are supposed to be soon fired at Syria. And this was exactly a week after he talked about withdrawing US troops from the country.

This led to a lot of people assuming that the time for another World War is finally here, while the White House decided to play evasive about the incident and is pretending like it never even happened in the first place, as The Week reported.

But if that wasn't contradictory enough, Trump went back on his words a second time, less than an hour later when tweeted about the relations between US and Russia, which he said have never been worse than it is currently.

He even urged all nations to "work together" and called for the need to stop the "arms race" – something that sparked a confused frenzy on Twitter, with people pointing out how quick he was to contradict his own threats with messages of peace.

And while most were calling him out, some got busy questioning the president's mental health – some going to the extent of even suggesting that the beloved POTUS might actually be suffering from a possible bipolar disorder.

So what is the truth? Is Trump threatening World War III? Or is he finally implementing international peace? Guess the world will never know. 

