President Donald Trump can be a very confusing person at times, but his Twitter page sure does take the prize for being one of the most confusing, yet oddly amusing ones of all times.

In a bizarre series of tweets Wednesday, the POTUS happened to indicate World War III on Russia, before quickly following it up with a rather compassionate white flag and olives for a tweet and now social media is just befuddled and is calling him "bipolar".

The president's morning started with a very threatening, alarming tweet to Russia, where he asked the country to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart'" missiles that are supposed to be soon fired at Syria. And this was exactly a week after he talked about withdrawing US troops from the country.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

This led to a lot of people assuming that the time for another World War is finally here, while the White House decided to play evasive about the incident and is pretending like it never even happened in the first place, as The Week reported.

World War III comin' soon, gent. — Sergi Pinkman ?️ (@sergipinkman) April 11, 2018

Taking down #Syria means so much to some governments that they are willing to risk causing World War III and a nuclear confrontation to achieve it.



Think about that, Really think about it pic.twitter.com/jvIQJVZOEs — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) April 10, 2018

When you realise World War III will definitely start on @jack’s platform, not yours pic.twitter.com/hI9woXO4GJ — Matt Bevan ? (@MatthewBevan) April 11, 2018

Figure out how to prevent World War III #WhatCatsDoWhileWeSleep pic.twitter.com/cBISQIyKpF — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) April 7, 2018

Shorter Trump: If you would just stop investigating me, I wouldn't have to start World War III! THIS IS YOUR FAULT! ALL YOUR FAULT! NOW WE ALL HAVE TO BURN! I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY! https://t.co/kPKe5gDG4e — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) April 11, 2018

But if that wasn't contradictory enough, Trump went back on his words a second time, less than an hour later when tweeted about the relations between US and Russia, which he said have never been worse than it is currently.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

He even urged all nations to "work together" and called for the need to stop the "arms race" – something that sparked a confused frenzy on Twitter, with people pointing out how quick he was to contradict his own threats with messages of peace.

And while most were calling him out, some got busy questioning the president's mental health – some going to the extent of even suggesting that the beloved POTUS might actually be suffering from a possible bipolar disorder.

YOU JUST CALLED RUSSIA OUT LIKE 20 MINUTES AGO! ARE YOU BIPOLAR? — Taylor Evans (@Yaddayadda723) April 11, 2018

Man, you are totally bipolar. In a tweet right before you threatened Russia with missiles and now you are holding out olive branch. You are truly nuts. — RJP (@Rogue_JPS) April 11, 2018

Exactly! He’s like a bipolar, abusive spouse.







“But I love you, babe!” — FBR Percolato (@Percolato) April 11, 2018

To understand the behaviour of a #bipolar person, you just need to check #Trump's Twitter and wait for a couple of minutes

Omg! And remember is on charge of the red button!#Syriahoax #Russia #stoparmsrace #smartmissils pic.twitter.com/NQt9LJqpsa — Ned Bann (@b4n_n3d) April 11, 2018

Are you bipolar? You just tweeted about bombing Syria. Now you want world peace? WTF is your position? You are unwell. — Amy Reed (@aereedster) April 11, 2018

At 6:57 it sounds like he is angry and throwing things and at 7:37 it sounds like he is crying and throwing things @realDonaldTrump



SMH...WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?!?!

We have a President who is bipolar in the White House. — LoveJones (@LiveLifeLuvWell) April 11, 2018

So what is the truth? Is Trump threatening World War III? Or is he finally implementing international peace? Guess the world will never know.