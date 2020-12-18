Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021.
The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.
The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.
The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:
- Government, Companies
- Brands and Non- Profit Organizations
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals
Rules and regulations for Entertainment network
- Entertainment: Accounts of major entertainment companies, such as film studios, TV networks, and music entities may be verified. Official accounts of productions associated with these entities, such as films, events/festivals, or TV shows, may be verified if:
- the connection to a verified organization is clear on the account's profile; and
- the website associated with the production or entity, or similar official public source, includes a link to the profile
- Individual accounts of artists, performers, directors, and others in similar public-facing roles associated with such entities or their productions may be verified if:
- The website associated with a verified entity, or similar official public source, includes a link to the profile;
and
- They have 5 production credits on their IMDB profile, or
- They have 3 or more featured references within the 6 months prior to applying in news outlets that meet the News criteria above.