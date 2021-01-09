Social media giant Twitter announced that it is banning US President Donald Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence", Twitter has now suspended Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules.

On Twitter, Donald Trump's handle is now an empty white page, frozen with 51 followed accounts and 88.7 million followers and two words on the center of screen saying "Account suspended".

"Risk of further incitement of violence:" Twitter on Trump ban

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them a" specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter a" we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.

"We will not be SILENCED!": Trump

Trump tweeted, "Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me -- and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me."

"We will not be SILENCED!" Trump tweeted from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers, after Trump's @realDonaldTrump personal account was permanently banned by Twitter.

Late January 6, Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the US Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

On the same afternoon, Trump posted a video on Twitter calling his supporters "very special" people. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, are reported dead after the violence on January 6.