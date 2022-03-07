Twinkle Khanna has never shied away from calling a spade, a spade. And her statements on the whole hijab row, prove that right. Twinkle, in her column for a leading newspaper, has spoken up about the debatable topic and even dropped her satire on the same. She has also hailed Ukraine's President Zelensky as the "global hero".

Twinkle's take

While sharing a snippet from what she has written, Twinkle said, "Life and rummy follow the same rules, a joker in your hand is better than an ace up your sleeve. Follow stand-ups instead of mystics and ministers, the only price you pay is the admission ticket, or even better, is included in your Netflix subscription."

Her column read, "Burqas, hijabs and even Ghungats for that matter have worked their way into becoming religious and cultural constructs. While I am not an advocate for any sort of veiling, it is up to the women themselves to decide without intimidation on either side."

Khanna went on to add, "I must admit hearing a few religious leaders talk about how a hijab stops men from being tempted does make one chuckle. All these bhai saabs should sit down and let the stand-ups talk instead. Very few men would consider a woman's head an erogenous zone. Can you imagine date-night conversations that include, 'Wow your head is looking so hot today?' 'Oh, thank you darling, I keep it in shape by trying not to get swollen headed in its beauty'."