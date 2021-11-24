https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/760535/akshay-twinkle-khanna-donate-100-oxygen-concentrators-fight-covid-surge.jpg IBTimes IN

Twinkle Khanna has been one of the few star wives who never minces her words. Knowing for calling a spade, a spade; Twinkle has spoken up about women agreeing or disagreeing with their husbands. Khanna has never shied away from putting forth her views on social media and has also been very vocal about her opposing views with her husband Akshay Kumar.

Now, Twinkle Khanna has reacted strongly to the comments coming towards her . "The comments thrown my way, then either I should get a divorce because my partner and I hold opposing views on multiple issues or wear a sari and gyrate to Tip Tip Barsa Pani on alternate weekends to keep the marriage alive," Twinkle has written in a TOI blog. Twinkle also spoke up on the backlash Malala received for getting married.

"It doesn't matter if you are an icon like these women or the only people following you are the 22 members of your extended family on Instagram, you will all be judged," she said. Not ready to stop, Khanna further added, "If you are single, you better get married. Married, then where are the children? Working women, aren't you neglecting the kids? If you don't work, then you are setting a bad example for the same brats. Do you agree with your husband? You are such a doormat!"

"And if you disagree, then why are you still with him? Those lines on your forehead make you look like a dadi amma! Are you using Botox to wipe off the wrinkles? How fake! And if like Malala, you change your mind, which should be a natural progression of growing older and hopefully wiser, then you are clearly a fraud," Twinkle wrote.