Twinkle Khanna's columns have always managed to grab quite some buzz. While many remain a staunch supporter of Twinkle's words, there are many who call her a "wannabe intellectual". Over the years, Twinkle has often taken potshots at some of the most discussed political agendas, issues faced by the country, and much more. However, Akshay Kumar hardly ever reacts to her columns.

Twinkle's latest column

But, it was Twinkle's latest column that made forced a reaction out of him. In her latest column for a publication, Twinkle had written, "To feel joy, you must forget yourself. Leave the neurotic, questioning mind behind. Liquids poured down throats and powders inhaled are deliberate pursuits that often open gateways to the deepest sorrow. Real joy is accidental. It is the stomach rumbling laughter at a friend's passing joke, the kind where you cross your legs so you don't pee on yourself..."

Akshay reacts

Akshay Kumar resonated with what Twinkle had said and wrote, "I don't comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language. But this one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. "Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident." So true, so profound."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in January 17, 2001. The duo celebrates eleven years of being together. In an old interview, Akshay had revealed that Twinkle made him who he is and kind of raised him like a kid. "Twinkle has not only added to my wardrobe but also to my bank balance. I was a scattered person; she is the one who has put me together. After marriage, she has kind of raised me (laughs). On a serious note, whenever I've broken down she's given me emotional support."