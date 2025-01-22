The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh solatium to the families of the deceased in two road accidents in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "A compensation of Rs 3 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the two separate accidents in Yellapur of Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur of Raichur district."

"Additionally, arrangements will be made for free treatment for those injured in the accidents. Haste, overspeeding, and negligence are the main causes of accidents. I appeal to everyone to drive cautiously and stay safe," CM Siddaramaiah urged.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives.

He said, "The news of two tragic accidents in the state claiming 14 lives has deeply shocked me. The accident near Arebail in Yellapur of Uttara Kannada district, which claimed 10 lives, and the road mishap near Sindhanur in Raichur district, where four people, including three students, lost their lives, has caused me immense sorrow."

"May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and I pray that God gives the bereaved families the strength to endure the pain of losing their loved ones," he stated.

"Inadequate road infrastructure, rash driving, driving while drowsy, and violations of traffic rules are some of the major reasons behind such accidents. Authorities must pay greater attention to these issues to prevent the loss of precious lives," Kumaraswamy said.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said: "The news of ten people from Savanur taluk in Haveri district tragically losing their lives in a lorry accident near Arebail in Yellapur of Uttara Kannada district is deeply saddening."

"Some others have been injured in this incident and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. I urge the state government to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased and to bear the medical expenses of the injured," Bommai said.

"I pray for eternal peace for the departed souls and for God to give their families the strength to endure the pain of their loss," Bommai said.

At least 14 people, including three students, were killed and 25 others injured in two separate incidents in the morning.

(With inputs from IANS)