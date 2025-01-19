IANS

The nation's first flying taxi prototype, named 'Shunya', was launched at the 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025' in New Delhi. The unveiling of 'Shunya' is a historic step towards sustainable and futuristic mobility in the country. The prototype was showcased by Sarla Aviation, a Bengaluru-based company that is at the forefront of developing India's most sophisticated electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The company's vision for electric flying taxis is perfectly complemented by Sona SPEED's expertise in precision engineering. Sona SPEED, a precision manufacturing firm, has been a part of several space missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The company has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarla Aviation, marking a significant step in Sona SPEED's evolution as a hub for aerospace innovation. The agreement positions Sona SPEED as a key partner in revolutionising urban air mobility in India. The MoU was signed by Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Sona SPEED, and Rakesh Gaonkar, CEO of Sarla Aviation.

The signing ceremony was held against the backdrop of the unveiling of 'Shunya', India's first flying taxi prototype, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event was attended by Sarla's co-founders Adrian Schmidt and Shivam Chauhan, and the Sona SPEED design and development team. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, visited the Sarla Aviation booth at the expo and showed keen interest in the flying taxi prototype. His interest in the project is indicative of the government's support for sustainable and futuristic mobility solutions.

Under the MoU, Sona SPEED will utilise its state-of-the-art facilities in Karnataka to design and manufacture critical components for Sarla Aviation's eVTOL aircraft. These components include the motors and landing gear among others. This collaboration is set to redefine urban mobility with cutting-edge eVTOL technology. Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Sona SPEED, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This partnership is a significant step in Sona SPEED's evolution as a hub for aerospace innovation. Together, we aim to shape a cleaner, faster, and more efficient future for urban transportation."

Echoing Valliappa's sentiments, Rakesh Gaonkar, CEO of Sarla Aviation, said, Sona SPEED's expertise in precision engineering perfectly complements our vision for electric flying taxis. This collaboration reinforces our mission to redefine urban mobility with cutting-edge eVTOL technology." Sarla Aviation, focused on developing eVTOL aircraft, aims to transform urban mobility with faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions. The company plans to initiate test flights and develop additional prototypes, with a market launch targeted for 2028.

This development is reminiscent of the Wright brothers' first powered flight in 1903, which marked the beginning of the aviation era. Just as that historic event revolutionised transportation, the unveiling of 'Shunya' and the partnership between Sona SPEED and Sarla Aviation could potentially redefine urban mobility in India.